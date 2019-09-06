Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Up 5.2%

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.48 and last traded at $38.45, 257,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 208,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THRM. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Get Gentherm alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average is $39.63.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $243.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.53 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gentherm Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kenneth John Phillips sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $151,593.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,384.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 200.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 4.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 338,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Gentherm by 44.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Gentherm by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,614,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,548,000 after purchasing an additional 31,233 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Gentherm by 68.7% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the period.

Gentherm Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.