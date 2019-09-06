Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Trading Up 1.7%

Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s share price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.50, approximately 1,160 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 84,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNCA. ValuEngine upgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96. The firm has a market cap of $88.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.53.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences Inc will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genocea Biosciences news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini purchased 2,857,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000.

About Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

