GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) COO Scott Mendel Sells 3,685 Shares

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) COO Scott Mendel sold 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $22,220.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Scott Mendel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Scott Mendel sold 1,967 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $12,293.75.

GenMark Diagnostics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.90. 349,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,933. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $338.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 167.54% and a negative net margin of 63.86%. The company had revenue of $18.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.92 million. Equities analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNMK shares. BidaskClub downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,700,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 434.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,824,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

