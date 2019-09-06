Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.67. Genesco also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $3.80-4.20 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesco from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Genesco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Genesco from a neutral rating to a positive rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded Genesco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Genesco stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.14. 1,220,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,442. Genesco has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $50.73. The company has a market capitalization of $569.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.34.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $486.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genesco will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genesco news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 1,690 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $75,323.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,724 shares in the company, valued at $433,398.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mario Gallione sold 2,049 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $82,595.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,615.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

