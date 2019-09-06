General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 204.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,605 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,309,521 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,986 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in General Motors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 25,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $419,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,889 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 35.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 297,294 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,029,000 after buying an additional 77,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Nomura set a $38.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Motors to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.62.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.74. 283,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,679,214. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.04. General Motors has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at $19,190,902.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

