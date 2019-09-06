General Electric (NYSE:GE) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

General Electric (NYSE:GE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
General Electric has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.5% annually over the last three years. General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 4.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Electric to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.
NYSE:GE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.71. 25,498,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,518,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. General Electric has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.
In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $88,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Horton bought 55,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $498,336.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,336.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.
Featured Article: Float
Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.