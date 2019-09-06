General Electric (NYSE:GE) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

General Electric (NYSE:GE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

General Electric has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.5% annually over the last three years. General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 4.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Electric to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

Get General Electric alerts:

NYSE:GE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.71. 25,498,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,518,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. General Electric has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group cut shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $88,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Horton bought 55,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $498,336.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,336.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.