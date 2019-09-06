General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 791,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,426,000 after purchasing an additional 24,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,511,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $551,080,000 after purchasing an additional 193,294 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 54.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.97. The company had a trading volume of 16,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,889. The company has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $143.87 and a 1-year high of $207.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $273,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,585 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,517.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns bought 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,550.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,297.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GD. ValuEngine raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen set a $202.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.35.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

