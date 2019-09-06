GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GasLog’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. GasLog reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $154.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Pareto Securities upgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

GLOG traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 253,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,493. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $976.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.13. GasLog has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GasLog by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in GasLog in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in GasLog by 498.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in GasLog in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in GasLog in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. 41.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

