Gartner (NYSE:IT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Gartner (NYSE:IT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.19. 241,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.05 and its 200-day moving average is $151.01. Gartner has a 52 week low of $120.89 and a 52 week high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,590.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,671 shares of company stock valued at $351,826 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,512,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,530,997,000 after buying an additional 136,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,337,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,978,000 after purchasing an additional 161,750 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $797,449,000 after purchasing an additional 154,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,244,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,172,000 after purchasing an additional 37,049 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $277,536,000 after purchasing an additional 75,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

