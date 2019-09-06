Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura set a $42.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Sunday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $40.82. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average is $38.65.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.33). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $289.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.53%.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk bought 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,850.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.