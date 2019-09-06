Gamehost Inc (TSE:GH) Insider Gamehost Inc. Acquires 2,200 Shares of Stock

Gamehost Inc (TSE:GH) insider Gamehost Inc. bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.25 per share, with a total value of C$18,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$51,975.

Gamehost Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Gamehost Inc. bought 2,200 shares of Gamehost stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.25 per share, with a total value of C$18,150.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Gamehost Inc. purchased 1,900 shares of Gamehost stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.25 per share, with a total value of C$15,675.00.

Shares of GH remained flat at $C$8.25 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,601. Gamehost Inc has a 1-year low of C$8.01 and a 1-year high of C$12.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.54. The firm has a market cap of $200.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Gamehost’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.32%.

About Gamehost

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

