GAMB Tops One Day Trading Volume of $382,393.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. GAMB has a market cap of $522,616.00 and approximately $382,393.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GAMB has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GAMB token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GAMB alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00038034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.74 or 0.04060411 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000123 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GAMB is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,346,249,999 tokens. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

