GAM Holding AG Sells 59,961 Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

GAM Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,961 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 836.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,537,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838,601 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,551,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,197 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,973,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,835 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3,423.8% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,300,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,198,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DBX. DA Davidson dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, August 9th. William Blair dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

In other Dropbox news, Director Condoleezza Rice sold 23,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $440,072.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $98,889.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,268 shares of company stock worth $1,856,167 over the last three months. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.04. The company had a trading volume of 883,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,928. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.53. Dropbox Inc has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $27.35.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $401.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.09 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

