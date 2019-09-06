GAM Holding AG Sells 18,094 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GAM Holding AG cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,094 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Paypal were worth $8,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,843,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,602,436,000 after buying an additional 3,002,568 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 11,307.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,213,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,339,000 after buying an additional 1,202,753 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,979,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,760,000 after buying an additional 844,271 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2,151.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 690,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,049,000 after buying an additional 659,957 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 367.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 537,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,772,000 after buying an additional 422,200 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.38. The stock had a trading volume of 259,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,513,940. The company has a market cap of $127.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.65 and a 200 day moving average of $108.65. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective (up from $123.00) on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.99.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $780,956.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,128 shares in the company, valued at $12,345,175.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total value of $3,358,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,532,805.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,417 shares of company stock valued at $11,185,600. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.