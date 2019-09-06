GAM Holding AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

GAM Holding AG reduced its position in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 304,169 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.34% of Baozun worth $10,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Baozun during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baozun by 367.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 136,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 107,294 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Baozun by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 162,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Baozun by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,321,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after buying an additional 190,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Baozun by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 597,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,836,000 after buying an additional 97,023 shares in the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BZUN traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $49.19. 79,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,531. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 75.02 and a beta of 3.24. Baozun Inc has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.21). Baozun had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Baozun Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BZUN shares. CLSA set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Baozun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.20 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Baozun from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Baozun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.24.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

