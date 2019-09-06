GAM Holding AG Has $6.68 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,384,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,200,000 after purchasing an additional 768,550 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,972,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,465,000 after purchasing an additional 695,987 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 282.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 878,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,969,000 after purchasing an additional 648,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,354,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,828,000 after purchasing an additional 573,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.87.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.57. The company had a trading volume of 129,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day moving average of $70.63. The firm has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $1,442,415.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,088,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,506,506.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 8,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $633,694.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,848.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 564,285 shares of company stock valued at $40,609,265 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.