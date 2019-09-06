Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Gain Capital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gain Capital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gain Capital from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

NYSE GCAP traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,531. Gain Capital has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $167.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. Gain Capital had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gain Capital will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Gain Capital by 306.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Gain Capital by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Gain Capital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 968,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Gain Capital by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gain Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 427,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

