Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GAIA. ValuEngine downgraded Gaia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Gaia from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of Gaia stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.77. 1,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,533. Gaia has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 39.97% and a negative net margin of 66.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaia will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman James Keenan acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jirka Rysavy acquired 105,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $755,976.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 178,379 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,126. Insiders own 34.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Gaia by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaia in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Gaia by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Gaia in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

