G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.87-1.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $3.15-3.25 EPS.

NASDAQ:GIII traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.29. 48,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.50. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $50.83. The company has a market cap of $922.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.47.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $643.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.30.

In related news, CEO Morris Goldfarb bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $1,058,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,250,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,040,285.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

