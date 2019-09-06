Frontier Developments’ (FDEV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,453 ($18.99) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. FinnCap reissued a corporate rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,457.17 ($19.04).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 957.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 991.28. Frontier Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 730 ($9.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,440 ($18.82). The company has a market capitalization of $407.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

