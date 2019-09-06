freenet (FRA:FNTN) Shares Up 0.2%

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €18.07 ($21.01) and last traded at €17.98 ($20.91), 329,546 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at €17.95 ($20.87).

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNTN. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Independent Research set a €18.40 ($21.40) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €20.99 ($24.41).

The company’s 50-day moving average is €17.58 and its 200-day moving average is €18.62.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

