Freedom Leaf (OTCMKTS:FRLF) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Freedom Leaf Inc (OTCMKTS:FRLF) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13, approximately 30,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 372,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.

In other Freedom Leaf news, Director Rsgroberg Consulting Llc bought 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.15 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Freedom Leaf, Inc engages in vertically-integrated hemp and cannabis media businesses. It develops and sells hemp-based nutraceutical health, wellness, and longevity products, as well as cultivates, researches, and manufactures hemp products. The company markets and sells its plant-based wellness products under the Freedom Leaf, IRIE, and Hempology brands to retail health and wellness chains, and boutique retail establishments, as well as cross-markets its products through B2B and B2C entities.

