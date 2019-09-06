Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Insider Jay J. Walsh Sells 1,016 Shares

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $46,847.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,895.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,384. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Franklin Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $38.87 and a 1 year high of $55.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.88.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $355.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.31 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,141,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,711,000 after buying an additional 30,506 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 17.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 24.0% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 69,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 13,346 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 14.0% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,545,000 after buying an additional 15,295 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth about $9,727,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FELE. BidaskClub cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

