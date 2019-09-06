Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Gap Up to $13.18

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.85, but opened at $13.18. Fossil Group shares last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 1,482,135 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOSL. ValuEngine lowered Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.45.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fossil Group Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey bought 33,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $343,392.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 432,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,990.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $986,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,436.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 153,600 shares of company stock worth $1,529,992 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 523.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,551 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 22.8% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.