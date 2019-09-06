Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives $70.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FWRD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

FWRD stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.13. 46,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $51.54 and a 1-year high of $72.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04). Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $345.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

In other news, insider Glenn A. Adelaar sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $300,182.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Forward Air by 3.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Forward Air by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in Forward Air by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 4,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Forward Air by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

