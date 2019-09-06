Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) CEO John Chisholm Sells 25,000 Shares

Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) CEO John Chisholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $54,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Chisholm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, John Chisholm sold 70,000 shares of Flotek Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $229,600.00.

NYSE FTK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,792. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Flotek Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $120.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 3.13.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 million. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 11.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flotek Industries Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries in the second quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 291.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

