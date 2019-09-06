Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Scott Welch Sells 17,348 Shares

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Scott Welch sold 17,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $1,076,616.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,874.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Scott Welch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Scott Welch sold 18,503 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,180.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Scott Welch sold 6,531 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $326,550.00.

FIVN stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.36. 12,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,767. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Five9 Inc has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $65.45. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.70, a P/E/G ratio of 191.69 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.92 and its 200-day moving average is $53.22.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $77.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Five9 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 during the second quarter valued at about $3,583,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 14.9% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 774,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100,234 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 115,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 51.6% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

