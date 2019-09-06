Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) shares rose 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.30, approximately 7,003,134 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 4,904,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

FIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Fitbit from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fitbit from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson set a $6.00 target price on shares of Fitbit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fitbit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $859.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $313.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fitbit Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIT. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Fitbit by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,194,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fitbit by 35.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,139,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763,694 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fitbit in the first quarter worth $16,618,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,441,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 17.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,607,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

About Fitbit (NYSE:FIT)

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

