First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

Get First Bancorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FBNC. BidaskClub lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

FBNC traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,453. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 900 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $32,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 15.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 600,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 79,910 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in First Bancorp by 22.7% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,296,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,059,000 after purchasing an additional 239,475 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,321,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancorp (FBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.