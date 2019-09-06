Fire Lotto Market Capitalization Tops $101,430.00 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Fire Lotto token can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, Crex24, YoBit and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $101,430.00 and approximately $265.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00051487 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00296415 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009181 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000052 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006663 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Fire Lotto Token Profile

FLOT is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, YoBit, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

