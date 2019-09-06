Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Shares Up 2.2%

Fiore Gold Ltd (CVE:F) shot up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46, 32,800 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 135,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 million and a P/E ratio of 22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 5.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.37.

About Fiore Gold (CVE:F)

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

