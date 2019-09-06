Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 63,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 25,379 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 444,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $26.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,774,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,776,774. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $30.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 18th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $743,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,186,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bayh purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.93 per share, with a total value of $103,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,045.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

