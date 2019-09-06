FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) Major Shareholder Buys $620,649.38 in Stock

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 78,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $620,649.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blackstone Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Blackstone Group Inc acquired 167,048 shares of FGL stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,333,043.04.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Blackstone Group Inc acquired 289,153 shares of FGL stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,295,874.82.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Blackstone Group Inc acquired 329,889 shares of FGL stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,563,237.53.

On Monday, August 19th, Blackstone Group Inc acquired 242,614 shares of FGL stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,841,440.26.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Blackstone Group Inc acquired 197,474 shares of FGL stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,431,686.50.

Shares of NYSE:FG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.15. 5,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,352. FGL Holdings has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). FGL had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FGL Holdings will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. FGL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered FGL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $10.00 target price on FGL and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of FGL by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in FGL by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in FGL by 723.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in FGL by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FGL by 10,630.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

About FGL

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

