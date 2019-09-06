Ferguson’s (FERG) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Numis Securities upgraded Ferguson to an add rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,950 ($77.75) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Ferguson to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,650 ($73.83) to GBX 5,720 ($74.74) in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ferguson to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 5,500 ($71.87) in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,894.79 ($77.03).

Get Ferguson alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,025.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,550.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.55. Ferguson has a twelve month low of GBX 4,594 ($60.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,601 ($86.25).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.