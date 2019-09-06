Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stake Boosted by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,298 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises 3.8% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 43,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 10.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in Fastenal by 6.4% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Fastenal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.55. 224,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,428,695. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $35.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average is $47.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,104 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.13 per share, with a total value of $33,263.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 2,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $76,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,604 shares of company stock valued at $138,479. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

