FansTime Hits Market Capitalization of $2.12 Million (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, CoinEgg, CoinMex and Bit-Z. Over the last week, FansTime has traded 12% lower against the dollar. FansTime has a market cap of $2.12 million and $420,152.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00211536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.26 or 0.01270613 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000137 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00084592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016629 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000399 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, Gate.io, HADAX and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

