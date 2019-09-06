F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lessened its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,436 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 45.1% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 306,671 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,660,000 after purchasing an additional 95,256 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 124.1% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 164,634 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $23,976,000 after acquiring an additional 91,173 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 6.1% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,311,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $205,784,000 after acquiring an additional 75,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $855,052,000 after acquiring an additional 74,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 28.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 335,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $48,010,000 after acquiring an additional 73,385 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.06.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.11. 11,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,641. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.81 and its 200-day moving average is $148.08. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.36 and a 12-month high of $199.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). F5 Networks had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Mcmillan sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $290,199.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,757.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total value of $576,160.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,487.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,267 shares of company stock worth $1,597,553 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

