EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EZPW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EZCORP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of EZCORP from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

EZPW traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 909 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,709. The firm has a market cap of $435.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.77. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.17 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in EZCORP by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 31,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

