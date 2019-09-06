Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,451,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,019 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $111,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 35,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 30,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 3,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.27. 9,588,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,498,939. The firm has a market cap of $290.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

