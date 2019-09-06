Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 85.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,787 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 805,214 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $18,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,683,552 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $795,343,000 after purchasing an additional 860,708 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,771,444 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $235,655,000 after acquiring an additional 96,115 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,560,807 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $185,736,000 after acquiring an additional 239,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,162 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $175,222,000 after acquiring an additional 104,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,115,535 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $148,399,000 after acquiring an additional 100,815 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $162.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.43.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.66. 35,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,980. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.16 and its 200 day moving average is $126.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Expedia Group Inc has a 12 month low of $108.11 and a 12 month high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

In other news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $348,481.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $326,380.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,770.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,611 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

