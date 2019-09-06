Exelon (NYSE:EXC) PT Set at $49.00 by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 price target on Exelon (NYSE:EXC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the energy giant’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded Exelon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exelon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.82.

Shares of NYSE EXC remained flat at $$48.12 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,812,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon has a one year low of $42.19 and a one year high of $51.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average of $48.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

In other Exelon news, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,705,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,873,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,475,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,352.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 33,723 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 33,094 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

