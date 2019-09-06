Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Lifted to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ZHAOF stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

Evolution Mining Company Profile

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, smelting, and sale of gold, silver, and copper products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Gold Operations, Copper Operations, and Others. The company produces gold products under the Zhaojin brand.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.