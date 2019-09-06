Evercore ISI Upgrades Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a positive rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $226.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.28 and its 200 day moving average is $190.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $232.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 43.72%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

In related news, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $837,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,857 shares of company stock valued at $8,533,788. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,140,039,000 after buying an additional 248,314 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,565,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,354,358,000 after buying an additional 913,293 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,432,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,020,373,000 after buying an additional 112,508 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,083,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,916,000 after buying an additional 38,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,720,000 after buying an additional 395,218 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

