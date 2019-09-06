Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock Price Down 10.6% on Insider Selling

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s stock price fell 10.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $73.97 and last traded at $74.15, 532,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 525,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.98.

Specifically, VP Phillip E. Huff sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $269,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $337,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,612 shares of company stock valued at $14,475,675. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVBG. ValuEngine upgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Everbridge from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.85 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.99 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.97%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

