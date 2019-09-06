Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given a $98.00 Price Target by Stephens Analysts

Stephens set a $98.00 price objective on Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Everbridge stock traded down $8.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.15. 532,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,214. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.43 and its 200-day moving average is $81.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -51.85 and a beta of 0.95. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $104.22.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.99 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.97%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert W. Hughes sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $1,434,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Phillip E. Huff sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $269,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,612 shares of company stock valued at $14,475,675 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Everbridge by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Everbridge by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Everbridge by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

