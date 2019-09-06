Ethouse Price Down 26.7% Over Last Week (HORSE)

Ethouse (CURRENCY:HORSE) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Ethouse has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethouse token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Ethouse has a market capitalization of $206,681.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Ethouse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.96 or 0.04059789 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ethouse Token Profile

Ethouse (CRYPTO:HORSE) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. Ethouse’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,618,782 tokens. Ethouse’s official Twitter account is @EthorseTeam . The official message board for Ethouse is medium.com/@ethorse . Ethouse’s official website is ethouse.app . The Reddit community for Ethouse is /r/ethorse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ethouse Token Trading

Ethouse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethouse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethouse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethouse using one of the exchanges listed above.

