ETHLend (LEND) Price Hits $0.0045 on Exchanges

ETHLend (CURRENCY:LEND) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. ETHLend has a total market capitalization of $5.10 million and approximately $158,164.00 worth of ETHLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ETHLend has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ETHLend token can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Kyber Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ETHLend alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009640 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00213519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.96 or 0.01267908 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000570 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00085223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00016923 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000404 BTC.

About ETHLend

ETHLend’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. ETHLend’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. ETHLend’s official Twitter account is @ethlend1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ETHLend is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for ETHLend is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHLend’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1

ETHLend Token Trading

ETHLend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, Kyber Network, Bibox, Gate.io, Kucoin, ABCC, BiteBTC, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.