Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) Shares Sold by Wilen Investment Management CORP.

Wilen Investment Management CORP. lowered its position in shares of Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Escalade were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 528.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Escalade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Escalade by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Escalade by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. 28.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Escalade stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 5.87. Escalade, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $152.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.32.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $55.64 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

