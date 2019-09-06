Eric Stier Sells 2,558 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Eric Stier sold 2,558 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $15,424.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 233,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,744.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Eric Stier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

On Tuesday, August 20th, Eric Stier sold 1,703 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $10,643.75.

GNMK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 349,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,933. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.29.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 63.86% and a negative return on equity of 167.54%. The company had revenue of $18.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.92 million. Research analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

GNMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 195,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 21,343 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 75.2% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 131,857 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 24.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 56,694.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 10,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.