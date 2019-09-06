Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Shares Purchased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at $151,000.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ETRN traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,580,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,024. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $23.47.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $406.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.76%.

In related news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver bought 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $220,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret K. Dorman bought 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $124,852.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 121,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,423 over the last ninety days.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETRN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.